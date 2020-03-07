ఒంగోలు వైఎస్సార్సీపీ జడ్పీ చైర్మన్ అభ్యర్థి ఆమేనా?

Elections for local bodies in AP are expected to take place earlier this month. Mota leaders are now in the process of creating electoral-level leaders for local seats. Currently in the power YCP .. The Opposition has started a tussle with TDP. Ongole Judge Chairman Reserve General reserved for woman. VCP and TDP leaders whose efforts are being made for the Judge Peetham. In the TDP, the judge of the chairman of the judge is still not known .. But the YCP seems almost finished. The party's senior leader and former MPP Boochepalli Venkaayamma is making efforts for Giriko. She is also being promoted by YCP elders. The Boochepalli family has had close ties with the YS family for many years.

Venkayamma's husband Subbara Reddy is a close friend of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, as well as their son Sivaprasad Reddy. The two have served as MLAs for Scorpio. The Boochupalli family has a good grip on the constituencies of Santhanuthalapadu and Darshi Assembly. This is the level of winning MLAs. The Boochiepalli family is far from competitive in the last general election. Family circumstances are the reasons for this. Although not competing, Santhanathalapadu worked to win the scorpions.

During the election, Jagan promised that the Boochepalli family would be given priority at the district level if the YCP came to power. As a result, the family has been actively campaigning in the district for the post of Chairman of the Judge. Talk is being heard that Boochepalli Venkayamma Cheemakurthi will contest from the JudpeTC position.