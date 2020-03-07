తెలంగాణలోని అందమైన రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌ మేడ్చల్: పీయూష్‌ గోయల్‌

Metro stations in the city of Hyderabad are very beautiful. Many railway stations in the city are also beautifully landscaped to entertain travelers with new ideas in the same sense. It was in this backdrop that Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter account described the Medchal Railway Station. He expressed his feelings on Twitter platform as being very beautiful and fun.

He added that the railway stations are very attractive to the travelers. He posted a photo of the national bird's peacock photo on the steps of platform number 4 at the railway station and national animal tiger photos on the staircase of platform number 5 on his Twitter account. Speaking on the occasion, the Station Master said that the floral plants in the vicinity of the station under the supervision of the Divisional Railway Manager were extensive. It will be a great pleasure for travelers.

Visitors and travelers have been very supportive of keeping the flat farms in the station clean. The Stationmaster is pleased to announce that Medchal Railway Station is nationally recognized. LocalTrain is likely to run up to Medchal soon as part of the MMS Phase-2. He said that the decorative plants at the railway station's welcome gate are very impressive for travelers and visitors alike.





Check out the beautiful Medchal Railway Station in Telangana, showcasing our nation's pride - the national animal, tiger and the national bird, peacock, in its design. pic.twitter.com/mvoR5HPGJV — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) March 5, 2020



