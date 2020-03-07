కరోనా పాజిటివ్ వ్యక్తిని పరామర్శించిన మంత్రి ఈటల రాజేందర్

Reacting to the coroner's positive treatment at Gandhi's hospital, Minister Eetala Rajender inquired about the victim's yoga phemas. Telangana has been working for 24 hours to eliminate the fears of the public from the moment of the positive.

The minister, who has come to get tested on suspicion of coronavirus virus along with a positive person, has spoken to himself on the ward and praised the campaigns on social media. Care is taken not to spread the virus. Sanitation staff were ordered to clean the lifts and wards once every two hours.







