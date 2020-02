త్వరలో హీరోయిన్ గా సురేఖ వాణి కూతురు?

View this post on Instagram

2019. This year has been a very worst and I can never stop hating this year because I lost my other half💔. But yes this also been a very good year because I started working, earning which is very satisfying ❤️. I've learned so much in this year This year I've met few amazing people ❤️. I cried, I smiled back, I was aggressive, I was stubborn, I was immature, I was sensitive, 2019 made me strong ❤️ . Thank you for being a part of my journey ❤️