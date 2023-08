69th National Film Awards: నేషనల్ అవార్డు ప్రకటన.. సుకుమార్ ను పట్టుకొని ఏడ్చేసిన అల్లు అర్జున్

Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards ❤️#Pushpa ❤️‍🔥#ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/RvxX7NbKnM