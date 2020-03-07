Powerstar Pawankalan fans have been waiting for Krish for the long awaited dream. Pawan Krrish's directorial debut, Pink Krish, was also launched after Pink remake Vakilsab. Pawan's gangster Robin Hood is going to appear in the film. Krrish brings back the fabled "festive evening" story of Telangana Robinhood. AM Ratnam is producing the film.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The film unit, which took the prestigious film, is also producing a huge set of charminar and Taj Mahal sets. In order to get rid of this Kohinoor diamond from the Samudra route, he planned a fight to strike the diamond within the Samudra. The film also has three large sets in the aluminum factory. Krrish, who was disappointed with the NTR film, is expected to hit the film. It has been reported that the title of the film is 'Virupakshaksha'. Talk about the film being over budget.

After a gap of two years, Pawan is busy with a series of films. 'Vakilsab' is the latest film directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju is producing the film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Taman bans are served. Two years ago, Pawan debuted in 'Anonymous' in 2018. He did not make another film after that. The latest movie 'Vakilsab' has received huge expectations from fans. The film crew is planning to release the film in the summer.







