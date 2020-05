ఆటో డ్రైవర్లకి నటి ప్రణీత సహాయం!

View this post on Instagram

A Productive day today was! Auto rickshaws have started plying in the city and it's very important to maintain good hygiene at a time like this . Transparent Sheets/shields to separate the customer and the auto drivers is a must . Thought we can provide this to 100+ drivers along with a bottle of chemical to sanitise handles and interiors of the auto between customers to prevent further spread of the virus . Made a time lapse version so it doesn't take up ur time..